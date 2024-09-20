SZA is deeply concerned about the sale of "Galaxy Gas," asserting that the whipped cream canisters filled with nitrous oxide are being heavily marketed to children, particularly Black children.

On Thursday night (September 19), she took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight this troubling trend.

Sorry to be old n annoying but.. Is no one gonna talk about how galaxy gas came out of no where and is being MASS marketed to black children? the government is doing NOTHING ? .. since when are we selling whip its at the store ???? Somebody protect the children. pic.twitter.com/Aa67ZSpkmU — SZA (@sza) September 20, 2024

Sza also posted a screenshot from a Yale School of Medicine report that outlines the risks and dangers associated with the misuse of nitrous oxide-containing substances, such as Galaxy Gas, commonly known as "whippets."

​​The report also emphasized that while nitrous oxide is easily obtainable, it "can lead to serious consequences, including permanent, full, or partial paralysis."

SZA went on to express further concerns about the manufacturers.

Visitors to the Galaxy Gas website encounter a disclaimer stating that "Products containing nitrous oxide are exclusively sold as a food processing propellant for whipped cream and culinary purposes. It is illegal for anyone to purchase nitrous oxide products for any use other than those specified and legally permitted."

Yale School of Medicine also notes that nitrous oxide use "is increasing quickly" among young Americans, referencing a study that revealed "nearly 13 million Americans aged 12 and older have misused nitrous oxide at some point in their lives."