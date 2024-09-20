Christine Brown, one of the stars of 'Sister Wives,' is suing her ex-husband Kody Brown over custody of their child.

According to 'US Weekly,' Brown is currently suing Kody Brown over the custody of her daughter Truely. She is suing on the grounds that Brown's name does not appear on Truely's birth certificate, and she would like to get his name listed.

As of September 16th, Christine has sought to establish Kody's paternity of 14-year-old Truely. In establishing his paternity, she hopes to bolster her claim to ask for child support and a domestic relations injunction. The domestic relations injunction is used to prevent domestic violence, harassment, and unilateral decisions made about their children.

Christine and Kody are parents to six children; Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely. Truely is the only child for whom paternity was not established.

Christine and Kody began their spiritual marriage in 1994. When the two split in 2021, they sought to maintain amicable relations as they raised their children together.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family," Christine wrote on Instagram at the time, per the outlet.

At the time, Kody agreed with this sentiment, posting a statement of his own.

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," he wrote at the time. "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Back in 2023, Christine moved to Utah with Truely, while Kody and family live in Arizona. She claimed that her relocation was made with the intention of preserving Truely's relationship with Kody. "I took their relationship while it was still good and I picked it up and I moved it. And then whenever we come back into town, I just pick it up again and I move it back,' she said, per 'US Weekly.'

Kody, however, did not believe in this rationalization. He stated that, "For Christine to think that she's saving my relationship with Truely by taking her away from me and just 'preserving' it — that's such B.S. rationalization."