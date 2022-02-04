Following a sneak peek of TLC's "Sister Wives," Kody Brown opened up about her current situation with his wife, Janelle Brown.

In People's exclusive look at the Sunday's episode, the host Sukanya Krishnan talked to Brown about what helps them be "in sync" together.

But to what the husband has shockingly revealed, "We're not in sync."

Kody Brown Speaks

He continued, "We don't partner really well but we actually just are able to have a marriage that's, if you will, lower in attachment."

The "Sister Wives" star also stated, "I don't even know. We're good friends, we get along well. It's more of a, like, just a committed relationship."

When addressed if he's still "in love" with his current partner, the reality star replied that he has "love" but "couldn't declare anything beyond that," as per the source.

"Janelle wouldn't tell you she's in that place with me either if she was being honest," he adds. On the other hand, his 52-year-old wife described Brown as her "best friend," she told the host. And when they talked about their emotional and physical intimacy, she insisted that they were "fine."

The outlet also reported that Christine, who announced her split from Brown in November 2021, was asked if there were "parallels" of "unhappiness" between her former relationship with the current couple's bond.

The 49-year-old then shared that she asked Janelle if she was happy with her husband. "She goes, 'I've always thought Kody was a great dad ... and I know that he is still a great dad. We have things to work out,'" Christine said, knowing that Janelle still plans on staying.

"What she needs from Kody is very different than what I ever needed from Kody," Christine adds. "I think Janelle's a wicked, awesome, strong woman and I think she fills her own damn tank."

This news came after reports claiming that Janelle is "strongly considering separating" from her husband in the first month of 2022. An insider told Us Weekly, "Janelle meant it when [she] said she would leave Kody. It's going to happen."

According to the publisher, Brown was married to Janelle in 1993. He also married Meri Brown in 1990 and Robyn Brown in 2010. And due to polygamy being illegal in the country, his union with Robyn was the only one recognized by law.



