Dame Dash shut down rumors that he attended Sean "Diddy" Combs' notorious "freak off" parties after a photo of him and Aaliyah partying with the disgraced record executive went viral on social media.

Photos of celebrities hanging out with Diddy resurfaced over the past week after the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges and more on Sept. 16.

Among these images were snaps that showed Dash, Aaliyah, Jennifer Lopez and Diddy sharing a bed and partying together in the Hamptons in New York in July 2000.

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder addressed the photos and Diddy's arrest during an Instagram Live Saturday.

Dash denied being a participant in Diddy's alleged "freak offs" -- drug-fueled, days-long sex sessions that the embattled hip-hop mogul would allegedly force victims into and record. But he confirmed that he did attend Diddy's 2000 Fourth of July party with Aaliyah.

"Nah, I didn't go to those parties...I went to one about 20 years ago in the Hamptons with Aaliyah, but that's about it," Dash said.

"A lot of people were at those, you know what I mean?" he added.

Dash also insisted that nothing inappropriate happened during the Hamptons bash and that it had been one of the first times he and his now-late girlfriend Aaliyah hung out.

"Ain't s**t happen in the Hamptons. That's the day I met...that me and Aaliyah," he said during the Live. "We hung out there and then we left and that's what happened. That was 20 years ago, that was not in LA or Miami."

Dash went on to say that he wasn't surprised by the speculations and backlash to the photos.

"I know they gonna play games with those pictures," he added. "It's all good, I don't really care."

Commenting on Diddy's charges, Dash said it was a "shocking" and "sad" situation but one that he has "nothing to do" with.

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He remains in jail while awaiting trial.