Ashton Kutcher is facing online backlash after a resurfaced video showed the actor giving a curious reaction when asked about Diddy's controversial parties.

The clip, taken from a 2019 interview on "The Hot Ones," was shared by Bay Area State of Mind on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, and it has since sparked criticism over Kutcher's relationship with the disgraced hip-hop mogul.

In the video, Kutcher, 46, gets asked to share his experience attending Diddy's notorious gatherings, but he couldn't give the show's host Sean Evans a straight answer.

"I've got a lot I can't tell," he says with a smile before adding, "Can't tell that one either ... I'm cycling through them." While the specifics of which parties he attended remain unclear, Kutcher remarked, "Diddy party stories, man, that was like some weird memory lane."

The actor's response quickly drew criticism on the social media platform, with many people questioning his ties to 54-year-old Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs.

Social media users didn't hold back in voicing their suspicions about Kutcher's involvement. "ASHTON, YOU MIGHT ALSO BE GUILTY," one person commented on the tweet featuring the clip. Another user speculated, "He was a clear participant and was down for whatever... it's so obvious too."

Others took issue with the fact that Kutcher, a prominent advocate against human trafficking, seemed comfortable attending such events. "So what was he doing at them parties then years later tryna stop sex trafficking; am I trippin?" one person questioned. Another user added, "The real question is why Diddy felt comfortable enough to invite Kutcher in the first place."

Kutcher's ties to other controversial figures were also brought into the conversation. One person cited his friendship with former "That '70s Show" co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape. "It sounds like he will be indicted – Kutcher has poor taste in friends. First Masterson and now Combs," the user wrote.

The online backlash has been intense given Kutcher's efforts in combating human trafficking, according to In Touch Weekly. In 2009, the actor co-founded Thorn, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting child exploitation.

The resurfaced clip comes as Diddy is being held without bond following his arrest on Sept. 16 on charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

