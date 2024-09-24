Jake Paul has left fans puzzled after posting a short video online where he claims to be lifting 226kg (or 498 lbs.) while dressed in what seemed to be a fat suit.

The YouTuber, who has become a controversial figure in the boxing world, made his professional debut in 2020 and has since fought several ex-MMA fighters, securing wins against Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz. His only defeat so far came in 2023 against British cruiserweight Tommy Fury, though he has bounced back with four consecutive victories.

Now, Paul is gearing up for a significantly different challenge as he prepares to face former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in less than two months.

The fight, which will take place at AT&T Stadium in Texas on November 15, has raised eyebrows due to the large 31-year age gap between the two fighters.

The original date was delayed when Tyson experienced a health issue during a flight earlier this summer, but the match has now been rescheduled.

Tyson, 58, who has been training rigorously with six-hour daily gym sessions, has made it clear he's in excellent shape. Meanwhile, Paul has been less focused on posting about his boxing regimen since his last fight in July, opting instead for promotional or prank content.

However, in the latest video, the Ohio native is back in the gym, seated on a bench press machine with several friends cheering behind him. The caption, "Strongest boxer in existence," claimed he was attempting a personal record of 500 pounds (226kg).

Yet, fans are calling out the video as staged, as Paul wore what looked like a fat suit, and the weights appeared fake.

One viewer on Instagram questioned the purpose of the video, asking, "What does faking a bench press of 405 do for your career?" Another simply wondered, "What happened to your belly bro?"

"I've never been more confident in Mike Tyson than after watching this video that Jake Paul just put out on Instagram," one fan wrote on Twitter, now called X.

Another social media user asked: "Who [...] got jake paul pregnant?" while another suggested Paul "looks like Cooper Kupp if he went to prison with jacked Bill and Ted."

The professionally sanctioned showdown between Paul and Tyson is scheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event, which will be streamed on Netflix, will also feature the super lightweight title fight rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano and influencer battle between Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes.