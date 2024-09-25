A "Bridgerton Ball" event in Detroit has been labeled a "scam" after attendees got a disappointing and underwhelming experience instead of the magical night they'd paid more than $100 a ticket for.

Attendees have called out the "Bridgerton"-themed event's organizers, Uncle N Me LLC, and demanded refunds, claiming that they were met with an "empty" venue, undercooked food, an exotic dancer and a stripper pole when they arrived at the Harmonie Club in Detroit on Sunday night, local news outlet 7 News Detroit reported.

The ball was originally set to take place in August but was rescheduled for Sunday night after the organizers claimed the original venue could not accommodate all the guests.

Several attendees told the news outlet that they were promised a lavish dinner, prizes, dancing and entertainment such as live classical music and a play.

A $250 "Duke and Duchess" package also included a professional dance card, professional photo and valet service on top of the other offerings.

The fans said they had been excited to dress up as their "Bridgerton" characters and spent hundreds of dollars on ballgowns, accessories, hair styling and makeup for the event.

The organizers reportedly earlier announced that a Diamond of the season would be chosen among the participants and a cash prize would be given to the best dressed, according to an X user who claimed to have bought tickets to the event but was unable to attend.

However, attendees were shocked and disappointed when the "Bridgerton Ball" turned out much different than advertised.

"We went in and it was completely empty in there," attendee Amanda Sue Mathis told 7 News Detroit. "There is nothing going on. They have a pole in the middle of the dance floor. A stripper pole in the middle of the dance floor."

Another guest, Charming Amecia Fuller-Ragland, said tickets were not scanned, and it appeared that anyone could enter the venue and participate.

In her now-viral thread on X, formerly Twitter, the would-be attendee alleged that the "food apparently ran out after an hour, and some [were] raw."

Thread about the Bridgerton Ball SCAM in Detroit that I (and hundreds of others) spent $300 on

She also shared a photo and video showing the lone "stripper" and violin player hired as entertainment for the ball.

According to the X user, there was also no Diamond of the season or cash prize.

The news sparked outrage toward the organizers and sympathy for the attendees on social media.

The "dancing" they had was ONE. STRIPPER.

"What a scam," one X user commented, while another wrote, "That's ridiculous! Spending $300 only to be scammed is infuriating. We deserve better experiences!"

"I don't even know what is going on but this photo makes me feel like it was [a] scam," another commented on a photo from the event.

"That's outrageous! Where's the accountability?" a fourth user tweeted, while another person opined, "Y'all were cheated horribly."

"This one is sad, they just wanted to wear pretty dresses for a night," another comment read.

"Especially as someone who regularly attends Georgian and Regency balls. These kinds of events CAN be done! And for MUCH less than $300/person. I don't think I've ever seen a ticket even HALF of that," a different X user wrote.

Some also could not help but feel bad for the violinist and exotic dancer who performed at the themed event.

"This is so sad. I feel bad for the performers. Holy hell," one person commented.

"As an aerialist I literally feel SOOO bad for that pole dancer oh my god," another wrote. "Imagine showing up for a gig and it's that...literally so embarrassing."

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, Uncle N Me LLC apologized to the attendees who did not get the experience they hoped for.

"Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognize that organizational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests. We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings," the statement said.

The company said it plans to "address all concerns" and announce "resolution options" at a later date.