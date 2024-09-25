Reese Witherspoon has announced an open casting call to find a young Elle Woods for the 'Legally Blonde' prequel series.

Through her production company Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon is bringing a prequel series titled 'Elle' to Prime Video.

The original Elle Woods made the announcement about the casting call in an Instagram reel posted September 25.

"Okay, so I have big news to announce today. I can't wait to tell you that we are starting the casting process, and we are making it open," she said. The open casting is specifically for the younger version of Elle Woods during her high school years.

Witherspoon encouraged potential candidates to audition, saying, "So send in your submissions. I cannot wait to see all of the Elle Woods out there."

The 'Elle' series will delve into the origins of Elle Woods as a teenager in the 1990s.

Witherspoon expressed her excitement about exploring the new narrative. "I truly couldn't be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity," she stated.

"I had this crazy idea that the world might want to know the origin story of Elle Woods... we're going back to high school with Elle," the 48-year-old said.

Alongside Witherspoon, Laura Kittrell will serve as an executive producer, contributing to the creative team from Hello Sunshine.

Vernon Sanders, the Head of Television for Amazon MGM Studios, also shared his thoughts on the series, praising its significance: "One of the most quotable, iconic, and beloved characters... has to be Elle Woods, and we are honored to bring her origin story to our global Prime Video customers."

'Legally Blonde,' directed by Robert Luketic in his feature directorial debut, premiered in 2001. The romantic comedy was based on Amanda Brown's 2001 novel of the same name.

The film follows Elle Woods, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend by attending Harvard Law School.