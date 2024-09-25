

'Love is Blind' couple Sarah Ann Bick and Jeramey Lutinski have broken up.

The fate of the couples of 'Love is Blind' has continued to delight the world for many seasons. However, many couples that originally seem to prove love to be blind eventually swing the other way. The latest pair to split is Sarah Anna and Jeramey, who were controversial during their own season.

Sarah Ann took to Instagram to confirm the end of their relationship, stating, "It's time to address the end of my relationship with Jeramey... Not that it's necessary or that I feel obligated to do so, but I'd love to offer my side of the story for those who are curious."

She shared that many people had been asking about their relationship status, commenting, "I still get a lot of people asking me if we are together, letting me know he is dating other people, on apps, etc." To address the ongoing questions and provide clarity, she revealed plans to answer fan queries in a forthcoming Instagram Reel, which she views as part of her personal "healing and growth."

Despite the breakup, Sarah Ann remains optimistic about her future in love, stating, "I'm still in pursuit of finding my true love. Thank you for rocking with me this long." This suggests she is taking the split in stride and focusing on her personal journey.

Sarah Ann and Jeramey's relationship began after meeting on season 6 of 'Love Is Blind.' Interestingly, Jeramey had initially proposed to a different contestant, Laura Dadisman, during the show. However, after his relationship with Laura ended, Sarah Ann reached out to him via direct message, sparking a new romance between the two.

The couple experienced their share of online scrutiny, which Jeramey publicly addressed on social media. He commented on the overwhelming negativity, stating, "The amount of hate myself and other cast mates have received is over the top. We all had the courage to put ourselves in the public eye to watch an experiment unfold."

His frustration with the backlash was evident as he sarcastically remarked on the public's expectations: "Unfortunately for the world, filming 8-10 hours a day isn't enough... Next time we'll recommend having cameras attached 24/7. We'll make sure everyone is perfect at every moment and nothing but blunted boring moments happen."