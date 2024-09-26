Supermodel Naomi Campbell has been banned from serving as a charity trustee for five years after an investigation revealed serious financial mismanagement within her Fashion For Relief organization.

The UK Charity Commission conducted the probe, which exposed troubling discrepancies, such as alleged extravagant spending and minimal donations to charitable causes.

The investigation followed reports that the charity had spent over £1.6 million (over $2,145,000 in USD) on a glamorous gala in Cannes, yet allegedly only contributed £5,000 ($6,700 in USD) to charitable efforts over a 15-month span.

In April, the Charity Commission officially removed Fashion For Relief from the UK charity register while continuing its investigation into allegations of misconduct, per the 'Daily Mail.'

The final report published by the Commission concluded that the charity suffered from poor governance and insufficient financial oversight. Along with Campbell, 54, former trustees Bianka Hellmich and Veronica Chou were also banned from serving as trustees for varying lengths of time— Hellmich for nine years and Chou for four, respectively.

Fashion For Relief was founded by Campbell in 2005. The charity was inspired by her friend Nelson Mandela who urged her to use her platform for good. The charity reportedly raised over £11 million through star-studded events across the globe.

However, concerns about its financial practices came to light when the Mayor's Fund for London lodged a formal complaint in 2021, stating that it was owed £50,000 by the charity.

The inquiry revealed that a significant portion of the charity's spending was not directed toward its intended charitable goals. For instance, the organization reportedly spent over €14,000 on a flight from London to Nice, France, to transport art and jewelry, and nearly €10,000 on a luxury hotel stay for Campbell in Cannes. The Commission found these expenditures excessive and unrelated to the charity's mission.

The report also noted unauthorized payments totaling £290,000 made to Hellmich for consultancy services, violating the charity's constitution. The Commission has since recovered £344,000 to be redirected to other charities, ensuring the funds are used for their original purpose.

As of this writing, the actress and media personality has not commented on the banning.