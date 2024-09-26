Shannon Sharpe recently addressed accusations of being anti-Black after making a "horse hair" comment during an exchange on social media. The sports commentator took to X (formerly Twitter) on September 25 to respond to criticisms that arose from his comments about the WNBA.

The conversation began when a user, @SpikeTeeJoint, expressed frustration with Sharpe, claiming he was biased in favor of Caitlin Clark while ignoring the disrespect experienced by other WNBA players.

"That's your issue not mine," Sharpe replied, standing by his previous statements on the WNBA, saying he had no problem with anything he had said about its players.

The exchange escalated when another account, @ungodlywests, whose profile featured Megan Thee Stallion, accused Sharpe, 56, of failing to recognize his perceived bias.

Sharpe, in response, fired back: "Don't you have another horse 2 rob of his hair? Stop trying 2 kill my vibe."

As more users chimed in, some accused the former Denver Bronco of being "anti-Black" and even "cooned out."

Sharpe defended himself, pointing out that many of the accusations came from people who don't know him personally. "What's even more anti black is the ish y'all say 2 black ppl you don't even know," Sharpe retorted, adding that he was simply giving back the same energy he received in the conversation.

After engaging with critics, Sharpe ultimately decided to disengage from the back-and-forth.

"Sept 25 2024 at 6:06 pm. I will no longer respond 2 any negativity. It's not that serious 4 me," he announced, citing the example he wants to set for his children. He ended his rant by asking followers to pray for him because the feuding was "beneath me."