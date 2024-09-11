Shannon Sharpe has confessed that he accidentally went live on Instagram during an intimate moment with a woman -- despite an earlier statement claiming his account was hacked.

On Wednesday, a video taken from the "Club Shay Shay" host's Instagram Live went viral on X, formerly Twitter.

While no faces could be seen in the footage, Sharpe could be heard seemingly engaging in sexual activity with a woman.

After the video spread across various social media platforms, a statement was released via Sharpe's Instagram Stories, saying: "Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out."

However, Sharpe admitted on Wednesday's episode of his "Nightcap" show with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson that his phone was never hacked and that joining Instagram Live during the private moment was an accident.

Sharpe said he was "embarrassed" and "disappointed" in himself as he is normally "extremely private" and always tries to be professional regardless of whether he's in a public setting or not.

"I'm embarrassed for a number of reasons. People count on Shannon to be professional at all times. And I always try to be professional at all times, even when I'm behind closed doors," he said, as seen in clips from the show shared by The Shade Room.

The podcast host said his heart "dropped" when his family, friends, and team reached out to him and informed him about what happened.

According to Sharpe, he had no idea he was even on Instagram Live at the time, and his team had been the one to close the livestream and post the statement on his behalf.

"This was not staged," Sharpe told viewers.

"My phone wasn't hacked. It wasn't a prank. It was me being a healthy, active male," he added.

However, some social media users were skeptical of Sharpe's claims.

"It takes too much to accidentally unlock [your] phone, get on Instagram, and find the live button while you in some cheeks. [I don't] know about that one unc," one Instagram user commented.

Another pointed out, "How do you accidentally join IG Live??"

But others left supportive comments for Sharpe and encouraged him to just move on from the accident.

"I'm glad he told the truth and just kept it [100]. 'Cause I knew Unc wasn't hacked, he an old head they don't know about technology [laughing emojis]," one Instagram user wrote.

"It's okay brother, mistakes happen, at least you could only hear and not actually SEE what was going on," another commented, "...it was out of your control, leave it alone and move forward from now [on]."