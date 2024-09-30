New filings released from the divorce of Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter include Hunter's request that Williams physically attended divorce court hearings.

Williams has not been seen in public since making an appearance at a herbal supplement store in Newark, New Jersey, last August with their son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

In addition, Hunter has argued that Sabrina Morrissey, Williams' New York-based guardian, is not eligible to represent her in the New Jersey Court, per legal documents obtained by 'The U.S. Sun.'

"Ms. Morrissey's 'pro se' representation of Ms. Wendy Williams is akin to practicing law without a license as she is neither a barred attorney, nor a Guardian appointed by a New Jersey Court," wrote Hunter. "It is conceivable that, based on the history of Ms. Morrissey as it relates to allegations of malfeasance regarding persons that she is the Guardian of in New York, that Ms. Wendy Williams may not need a guardian according to the laws of the State of New Jersey."

'PEOPLE' reported that in May 2022, Williams, 60, was placed under court-ordered guardianship after Wells Fargo froze her assets due to arguments that she was of "unsound mind." In 2023, she was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia after undergoing a series of medical examinations.

Frontotemporal dementia "is an umbrella term for a group of brain diseases that mainly affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are associated with personality, behavior and language," per the Mayo Clinic.

According to court documents, Hunter aims to obtain money he says is owed from his marital settlement with Williams after he stopped receiving payments when the TV host's assets were frozen.

The identity of her guardian remained concealed until Morrissey filed a lawsuit against Lifetime and the network's parent company, A&E Television Networks earlier this year.

Morrissey claimed that Lifetime "shamelessly exploits [Williams] and portrays her in an extremely demeaning and undignified manner." She further alleged that the network "incorrectly states that she is 'broke' and cruelly implies that her disoriented demeanor is due to substance abuse and intoxication."

Back in April, Hunter insinuated that there may be some questionable activity surrounding the financial oversight of his former spouse.

Hunter, 51, reportedly voiced these assertions during a recent court session concerning his pursuit of renewed alimony payments. He conveyed to the presiding judge his suspicion that Sabrina Morrissey, Williams' appointed guardian, is withholding her financial statements due to alleged malfeasance, suggesting she has been secretly diverting funds for personal gain.

"Ms. Morrissey has given me no reason for stopping the payments. If Ms. Morrissey had tried to modify the records, that would be different," he said. "I'm not just concerned about the money; she's come in and swooped in and depleted the account in that time... This has become a real travesty."