It seems former gossip queen Wendy Williams questioned the behavior of Sean "Diddy" Combs years before he was placed in cuffs for sex trafficking allegations.

In a resurfaced 2015 clip of her eponymous series, "The Wendy Williams Show," the former host was discussing one of the many breakups between Combs and his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, before voicing her concerns regarding their relationship.

In the clip Williams warned the "Me & U" singer, 38, that Combs, 54, is a "mogul" and can find her.

"You know, my thing about when you date a mogul, is, that it's really difficult to avoid them, because if you use your head, you never know when they're going to pop up on the scene," the New Jersey native stated.

"He's a mogul! Like, he can hire a plane right now, zoom it to South Africa, land on the roof of the hotel where she's staying, pay people off at the front desk, 'Give me the key and let me up in her room,'" she added.

The gossip star added that her paranoia would only intensify if she ever found herself dating anyone similar to the now disgraced "Bad Boy" star.

"To know somebody could actually swoop down on me in the middle of nothing would scare the bejesus out of me! It would, it would," she said.

The former bombshell radio DJ was known for her infamous industry feuds — one of which involves the infamous rap tycoon. Back in 1998, the duo clashed after she accused him of playing a part in firing her from her radio station show on Hot97.

"The hell he put me through. I will never forget. But I don't hate him," Williams wrote in her book "The Wendy Williams Experience," back in 2004. The former host claimed he "single-handedly tried to ruin her career," per Page Six.

It wasn't until 2017 that the two would seemingly attempt to rekindle their friendship when he appeared on her show, and she described the experience as "a full circle moment."

Years later video footage surfaced of Diddy brutally assaulting Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in March. The footage dates back to 2016, showing Combs chasing Ventura down the hallway to a nearby elevator where the singer attempted to escape.

Ventura responded publicly, thanking fans for their love and support, expressing that she finally feels "safe," and urges people to believe DV victims "the first time."

Combs faces several lawsuits accusing him of rape, sexual assault, sex trafficking and other disturbing allegations. He has recently been placed on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial.