Lizzo recently opened up about feeling down after overeating while on her weight loss journey.

In a TikTok video, she shared her thoughts, stating, "I overate yesterday and I'm feeling really bad about it." The singer, who has been facing accusations of using Ozempic, emphasized that she's trying to remind herself that her body needed the food.

In the TikTok, Lizzo showed off her slimmer figure while wearing what appears to be a striped black, white, and red one-piece.

The Detroit, Michigan, native expressed the importance of self-compassion, saying, "If my body deserves comfort, then my brain deserves comfort too."

"i overate yesterday and im feeleing reall bad about it," the on-screen text began. "im trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment."

Lizzo's heartfelt post was met with gratitude from fans who thanked her for her vulnerability.

Many shared their own experiences, with one fan commenting, "I needed to hear this too ❤️," while another said, "Just know you're not in this alone, fam. Stay strong!" Lizzo's message was clear: she wants people going through similar struggles to know they're not alone.

The singer's latest TikTok came just weeks after she clapped back at a fan who accused her of using Ozempic — an anti-diabetic medication used to manage type 2 diabetes and an anti-obesity medication used for long-term weight management.

In a September 18 post, a follower wrote, "did she use ozempic or did she snort coke?" Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, responded humorously, questioning why the person followed her if they were going to make such comments. The 36-year-old also continued to poke fun at the accusation in later posts.

The "Truth Hurts" singer has been open about her weight loss efforts, frequently documenting her gym routines and fitness journey on social media. In a recent Instagram post, she showcased her gym attire and proudly stated, "IM NOT SKINNY IM FHICK [sic]," highlighting her dedication to staying fit while embracing her body.