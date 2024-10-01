Britney Spears recently opened up about a frightening accident she experienced involving a fire, which left her with burns to her hair, eyelashes, and eyebrows. The incident occurred six months ago, and she shared the details on Sept. 30.

The pop icon recounted how the fire erupted unexpectedly while she was in her room.

"I was in my room and I turned the fire on and, all of a sudden, it blew up in my face," she explained. Due to previous scares with the fireplace, Britney had usually relied on her security team to handle it, but this time, she decided to light it herself, leading to a painful outcome.

As a result of the explosion, the 42-year-old lost significant portions of her hair, as well as her eyelashes and eyebrows.

"This time, I just threw the whole thing in there and it blew into my face and took all my eyelashes off and my eyebrows," she continued, mentioning that her shorter, uneven hair is a direct result of the incident. "These baby bangs? This is from six months ago. It fizzled all my hair."

Britney also recalled the intense fear she felt, considering going to the hospital because of the pain.

"The person I was with would not wake up, and I thought I'd have to go to the emergency room because my face was on fire," she added, sharing how terrifying the moment was.

In describing the aftermath, the "Toxic" singer noted how her injuries made it excruciating just to touch her face. After enduring six to seven hours of discomfort, she finally found relief. "Finally, I took three Tylenol," she said. "Which is like a really, really big deal for me."

Though she didn't confirm if she sought medical attention, Britney assured her fans that she is now doing well.

"It was really bad," she said. "But all is good now."