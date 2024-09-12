Britney Spears had a lot to say about Sabrina Carpenter and her performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

In a post on her Instagram account, Spears revealed that she didn't watch the awards show but saw videos of the performances on YouTube. One of which was Carpenter's mash-up performance of her hits "Please Please Please," "Taste" and "Espresso."

The 42-year-old pop icon noted that she loves the former Disney Channel star "to death" but didn't understand why she kissed an alien on stage.

"Why is she kissing an alien on stage? I adore her, I love her to death, [but] I didn't understand that part," Spears said in a short video shared with her 42 million followers.

"Why didn't she kiss a girl?" she added, noting she thought the "whole thing was weird, altogether."

The "Toxic" hitmaker's comments about Carpenter didn't end there as she also praised the 25-year-old "Short n' Sweet" artist for mentioning her on the red carpet.

Spears thanked Barry Keoghan's girlfriend for making her look "cool." She pointed out that sometimes she forgets she's famous.

Despite not releasing any new music, Spears has been active on social media. She often posts videos of her dancing but usually disables the comments section in her posts.

The "Oops! I Did It Again" singer is no stranger to the VMAs. She has won six MTV VMA awards and has been nominated 31 times throughout her career, which spans over two decades.

She performed her hit "Baby One More Time" at the awards show in 1999.