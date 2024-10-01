Meghan Markle's instant chemistry with Patrick J. Adams helped her land her "Suits" gig.

Adams recently gushed over the Duchess of Sussex and what he described as her brilliant audition for the role of paralegal Rachel Zane, the love interest of his character Mike Ross, in the USA Network legal drama.

The 43-year-old actor revealed on his new show, "Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast," that he first worked with Markle on a "terrible, terrible pilot" years before "Suits."

While he did not name the show, Adams said the pilot had set up a romantic relationship between their characters.

The pilot ended up failing, but the experience benefited Markle's career in an unexpected way when she showed up at the "Suits" auditions years later.

Adams shared that while he and the actress-turned-royal had not seen or spoken to each other since the failed pilot, the rapport they built helped Markle nail their chemistry read as Mike and Rachel in the final round of auditions for the role of the smart and confident paralegal.

Recalling his surprise over meeting Markle again at the auditions, Adams said on his podcast, "She was right there and she said, 'Hi.' And I went, 'Oh my God! So good to see you!'"

Adams explained that Markle stood out from the competition during the chemistry reads because of their amazing chemistry together.

"I think just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped that chemistry read," the actor said. "And it was just clear that we had an easygoing thing when we went into that room."

He went on to share, "[I]t was pretty clear, if I remember correctly, that she was going to get the part from the minute we did the chemistry read. It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else."

Adams added that Markle "crushed" the final audition scene and went on to perform phenomenally on the show.

Markle starred as Rachel Zane in "Suits" for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017. She retired from acting when she married Prince Harry in 2018.