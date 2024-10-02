Daniel Day-Lewis' son has gotten the three-time Oscar-winning actor to end his retirement and take on at least one more role.

After seven years away from the big screen, Day-Lewis, 67, is set to star in "Anemone," his son Ronan Day-Lewis' directorial debut, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The upcoming movie, which was co-written by the father and son and produced by Focus Features and Plan B, "explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds," according to a press release.

Day-Lewis is joined by Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Safia Oakley-Green and Samuel Bottomley on the cast of "Anemone."

No other details about the film and Day-Lewis' role have been announced so far.

However, fans caught a glimpse of his character when the Daily Mail published on Tuesday photos of Day-Lewis in costume on the England set of his new movie.

In the images, the British actor sported a gray beard, khaki padded jacket, eyeglasses and white helmet while shooting a motorbike scene with Bean.

Day-Lewis could be seen driving his co-star, who wore a dark jacket, backpack, goggles and the same white helmet, on the motorbike on a busy street.

"Anemone" marks Day-Lewis' first film project since the 2017 Paul Thomas Anderson movie "Phantom Thread."

Shortly before the release of the film, Day-Lewis announced that he was quitting acting, though he did not provide a reason for the decision at the time.

The actor later told W magazine that he felt "great sadness" over the decision to withdraw from acting but that "it was something I had to do."