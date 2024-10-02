Lauryn Hill has responded to a lawsuit she was served from Pras Michel claiming his allegations have no factual ground.

On October 1st, Pras Michel filed a lawsuit against Lauryn Hill after the 2024 Fugees reunion tour was cancelled before it even started. The lawsuit alleged that the budget for Hill was "so bloated with unnecessary and, most likely, fictitious expenses."

According to 'US Weekly,' Hill responded to Pras Michel's lawsuit, deeming the allegations from her hip hop bandmate "baseless."

In his lawsuit, Michel, 51, claims that the tour budget was poorly managed that it seemed deliberately designed to lose money. Additionally, he accuses Hill of turning down a $5 million offer for the Fugees to perform at Coachella because she was upset that the band No Doubt would have top billing over the Fugees.

Michel's attorney, Robert S. Meloni, alleged that Pras was "exploited" by Hill, claiming she "misrepresented critical financial information" and concealed her intention to take 60% of the tour's proceeds. According to the lawsuit, this left Michel and their third bandmate, Wyclef Jean, with only 20%.

In her detailed response, Hill firmly denied these accusations, in court paperwork obtained by 'US Weekly.'

"This baseless lawsuit by Pras is full of false claims and unwarranted attacks," Hill stated, also claiming that Pras had failed to repay loans she had extended to him as "an act of goodwill." She also revealed that the Fugees embarked on the reunion tour largely to help Pras, who needed funds for his legal defense.

Hill, 49, emphasized that Pras received a $3 million advance for his legal fees, while both she and fellow bandmate Wyclef Jean deferred their advances. Hill also mentioned that she personally covered most of the tour's expenses, explaining that the Fugees were using her tour production, and all Pras had to do was "show up and perform." She further alleged that Pras had thanked her for "saving his life."

Despite these grievances, Hill expressed her compassion in the situation. She said she had refrained from responding earlier out of care for Pras, even though she found the lawsuit "disheartening." She also made it clear that she had no involvement in Michel's legal troubles, though she had attempted to help him when she could.

The Fugees, a group that first gained prominence in the early '90s, disbanded in 1997 and have since reunited sporadically. Their most recent reunion tour, which began in 2021, was eventually canceled. Despite the ongoing tensions, Hill concluded with hope, stating she wishes the best for Pras.