No matter how famous one becomes, people will carry those first impressions with them.

Such has been the case with Lauryn Hill. Podcast host Jason Lee shared that meeting the rapper and songwriter was the "worst celebrity experience he's ever had."

Lee, 47, recalled the memory during an interview with 'Vlad TV' published on Thursday. The entertainment businessperson recounted how he met Hill at a Black Oscars party shortly after he moved to Los Angeles.

"Lauryn Hill was the worst celebrity experience I had in my life. I go up to her and say, 'Hi Lauryn I'm Jas-' and she cut me off, jumped back, snatched her hand and said, 'You will never refer to me as Lauryn, you will call me Ms. Hill and I don't shake hands' and walked away," he said. "That was our interaction."

Viewers had varying opinions on his story. One commenter wrote "nasty people deserve nasty treatment" with a gif of Lauryn Hill. Lee, the founder of entertainment website 'Hollywood Unlocked,' has been accused of transphobia and prejudice against Black women. Another commenter quipped, "Right I don't blame her he has bad energy."

Other followers attacked Hill, 49, as well. One commenter shared, "She's known to be nasty in general." Another addressed those who believed that the 'Sister Act 2' actress was being nasty specifically to Lee joked, "Well she don't know who the hell he is I'm sure. Unless you're saying she felt his demonic spirit."

Earlier this month, Hill made headlines — again — after The Fugees 2024 reunion tour was quietly and abruptly canceled. The group's scrapped tour was celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hill's debut solo album, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' (1998).

The cross country experience, which had a kick-off date of August 9, was canceled reportedly due to low ticket sales. One of the Fugees members, Pras Michel, spoke out regarding his feelings surrounding the cancellation.

"Everyone's frustration has been building up. This is not something that just happened overnight. My frustration was for the fans. They are paying their hard-earned money to see you," the 51-year-old told 'Vulture.'

Pras recently released a track called "Bar Mitzfa" with the lyric "She made the mess," which many believe to be directed at Hill.

"I want to preface this by saying it's not a diss track," Pras, real name Prakazrel Samuel Michel, added. "You're family, you have internal disagreements, but it's not going to be on a level where I'm dissing her – that doesn't make any sense."

The Fugees, consisting of Lauryn Hills, Pras Michel, and Wyclef Jean, is an American hip hop trio. They rose to prominence in the mid-1990s.

The group won two 1997 Grammy Awards with 'The Score' (Best Rap Album) and "Killing Me Softly" (Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group).