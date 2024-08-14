Musician Pras Michel recently went to the studio to express his frustrations.

The Fugees member recorded a new track that included a critique of his bandmate Lauryn Hill and his own federal fraud conviction.

Pras Michel, 51, released the new song amidst the controversy surrounding The Fugees' tour cancellation. He seemingly blamed Hill, 49, for the situation and also referenced the third member of the group, Wyclef Jean.

"Don't blame me, blame her, she made the mess ... not another f*****g penny, is what I told [Wy]clef [Jean]."

Lauryn Hill recently commented on the cancellation of the U.S. leg of The Fugees' reunion tour, coinciding with the release of Michel's song, according to 'TMZ.' The "Doo Wop (That Thing)" singer noted that "low ticket sales" were a significant factor in the decision to cancel, attributing the issue to "sensationalism and clickbait headlines [that] have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the show."

There's speculation that Hill's comments were aimed at ongoing criticism of her habitually late performances, which may have led to a boycott by her North American fans. Discussions about a Fugees reunion tour began in 2021 but were halted the following year due to Michel's federal fraud trial.

Last year, the New York native was convicted of conspiracy, concealing material facts, falsifying records, witness tampering, and acting as an unregistered foreign agent. In his new track, Michel, real name Prakazrel Samuel Michel, mentioned that high-profile figures like Leonardo DiCaprio were involved in the investigation.

Michel, who plead not guilty, is accused of participating in a global campaign-finance conspiracy funded by Malaysian entrepreneur Jho Low.

In 2012 and 2013, Low allegedly stole billions from 1MDB, a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, per the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to 'CNN,' DiCaprio, 49, who was not accused of any wrongdoing, testified to the grand jury in April 2023.