Finesse2tymes' ex-girlfriend Nia Love cleared the air after he revealed that her daughter wasn't biologically his.

The Memphis rapper, whose real name is Ricky Hampton, shocked fans Tuesday when he posted a paternity test report showing that he wasn't the biological father of Sincere Heavenly Hampton, the baby girl he was raising with Nia. Enstarz could not independently verify the authenticity of the report.

After Finesse2tymes' revelation made headlines, Nia went live on Instagram to open up about the drama.

She clarified that her child isn't the product of infidelity and insisted that she never meant to deceive Finesse2tymes.

She explained that before she got pregnant, she and Finesse2tymes called it quits following a fight, though they got back together two weeks later.

Nia admitted that while they were apart, she did sleep with an unnamed ex-boyfriend as she was single at the time.

But she said that when she later discovered she was pregnant, she never doubted that the baby was Finesse2tymes'.

"I didn't name my baby after you thinking that this is... I didn't do all that stuff thinking that this wasn't your baby," Nia explained during the Live, according to videos obtained by The Shade Room.

Nia acknowledged that she was "wrong" for not telling him she did "something with somebody else" during their breakup. However, she said she doesn't "feel bad" about her decision not to tell him.

"Honestly, I don't feel bad because I was going through a lot with you... like that relationship wasn't perfect," Nia said on her Instagram Live. "When I did what I did, we weren't together. I didn't even cheat on you. I should have cheated. As much as you cheat, I definitely should've."

Nia also wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories that she apologized to Finesse2tymes but doubled down on her claim that the discovery ended up being a positive thing for her.

"I'm not perfect [and] never claimed to be. I apologized to him off the strength of me genuinely not knowing [for real,] but honestly this kind of a blessing for me," Nia wrote.

She continued, "Y'all don't know what I went through with that man [for real]. I used to cry [and] pray to God to help me leave him alone [and] couldn't. It's a blessing in disguise 'cause I tried so hard to leave the situation [and] never really could until now."

When he exposed the paternity results Tuesday, Finesse2tymes wrote on Instagram that he doesn't see it as an "L" but rather karma for his past treatment of women.

"I learned a lesson," he wrote. "I [used] to treat women real bad. They say what goes around comes around, [you] reap what u [sow], what [goes] up gotta come down."