Fans are boldly speculating on social media that Jennifer Hudson might be with child.

Despite lack of confirmation on this alleged pregnancy, fans on Instagram have unapologetically declared that Hudson is simply "glowing" in the comment section of a post by 'Essence.'

The superstar vocalist and talk show host is seen posing elegantly for the African-American female-focused outlet, who declared Hudson their "Of The Essence" digital cover star.

Despite highlighting the "Spotlight" star's EGOT status, fans unabashedly focused on whether or not she might be pregnant — possibly by fellow musician and boyfriend of two years Common.

"The safest resting place is the one you find within," the post stated. "Jennifer Hudson is an icon whose talent has earned her EGOT status. Now that her dreams have come true, she's finding solace in motherhood, music, and her career."

"Jennifer looks pregnant. Face glowing," one fan suspected. "She getting thick...is she pregnant," a second asked. "She def preggo," a third alleged. If those comments weren't bold enough, another fan went so far as to congratulate Hudson after a lengthy evaluation of her appearance on set.

"Even with a black dress she seems to be expecting. If she's not this is strange because most celebrities attempt to project a more slime figure. She could have easily wore Spanks for this photoshoot. But she did not. Perhaps she is expecting. Congrats. @iamjhud @jenniferhudsonshow," another fan penned.

During the celebratory shoot, the 43-year-old wore silhouette hugging dresses, an oversized pant set, and bold jewels.

"The women in this comment section are just... J.Hud is 43 years old and women's bodies go through different changes. Y'all should really know this already," one fan contended, adding some pushback to the swirling rumors.

Common — real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn — and Hudson began dating back in 2022 after they met on the set of the film 'Breathe.' Rumors of canoodling came that year in August before Common confirmed their romance in January 2024 during her eponymous daytime series 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.'

The Chicago-born lyricist surprised Hudson with flowers, saying he's "in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life."

Although speculation continues to flare across social media, rumors of Jennifer Hudson's alleged pregnancy have yet to be confirmed.