Rapper Finesse2tymes recently opened up about discovering he is not the biological father of his daughter Sincere.

On Tuesday, October 1, the Memphis artist shared the results of a paternity test on Instagram which confirmed that he is not Sincere's biological father.

Despite the surprising news, Finesse expressed his unwavering love for the child in his post. "I can love u so much to the point where I won't cut u off," he wrote.

"Everybody that know me know how much I love my kids, know how much this affected me," he said of the paternity results. Though the situation has clearly taken a toll, Finesse, real name Ricky Hampton, remained positive, wishing the best for everyone involved and adding, "Just gone kill ya with success."

It remains unclear why Finesse decided to take a paternity test. Sincere was born in November of last year, and at that time, Finesse expressed his joy, describing himself as "the happiest man on Earth."

The "Back End" rapper had ended his relationship with Nia Love, Sincere's mother, around that period. She was one of Finesse's girlfriends in a polyamorous relationship, alongside BBJay and FNG Shugga. Shugga also gave birth to Finesse's child, a daughter named Clever, earlier this summer.

In a now-deleted Instagram post from June, Finesse, 32, reflected on the experience of watching his daughter Clever's birth."I don't think I'll ever view women the way I used to after today," he stated. He also described the moment as his first time witnessing the birth of one of his children.

Shortly after Clever's birth, Finesse rekindled his relationship with BBJay, though this caused tension with Shugga. In September, the couple had a public disagreement over BBJay's return during an Instagram Live session.

Following the news about Sincere, Finesse previewed a new song called "Down Bad."