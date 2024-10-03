PewDiePie was mysteriously banned from Twitch and then quickly reinstated on the platform this week.

StreamerBans reported on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday that the official Twitch account of PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, was hit with a ban.

But according to its website, the Swedish social media star's account was restored just 14 minutes later.

Enstarz could not independently verify whether his profile went dark, but it is active on the live-streaming platform as of Wednesday night.

It is unclear what exactly led to the ban, but this is not the first time this has happened.

PewDiePie — who was once YouTube's most-subscribed channel — was banned from Twitch for three days back in May 2023, according to StreamerBans.

Two months later, his account, where he has 1.8 million followers, was taken down once more, but the ban was lifted again three days later.

At the time, fans speculated that PewDiePie had been hacked or that Twitch was not happy with his decision to broadcast an endless loop of his old YouTube content instead of actually live-streaming.

PewDiePie addressed the issue in a video posted on YouTube on May 25, 2023.

He explained to his 111 million followers on the video platform that Twitch did not provide a reason when it banned his account but suggested that it may be related to some of his old content.

"It's really cool because Twitch — just like YouTube — doesn't say what made you banned, so I don't know," PewDiePie said. "I probably shouldn't have been streaming the videos from 2017, but hey. It was a weird time."

As for the reason why he decided to stream his more than 4,700 YouTube videos 24/7 on Twitch, PewDiePie said he simply thought it was a fun way for him and his fans to connect and look back on his content together.

"Everyone thought I was hacked first because we were doing a 24/7 live stream on Twitch just for fun. I thought it could be a good way to make people have the chat and watch videos together, and it's there if people want it," he shared.

PewDiePie's "infinite" Twitch stream sparked controversy when it first began, and the streamer continues to receive flak over it.

Some X users celebrated when PewDiePie's Twitch account got banned, with one saying he "deserved" it and another suggesting that they'd been waiting for the YouTuber to be removed from the platform.

But others praised PewDiePie for finding a loophole that allows him to earn money despite not actually being in front of a camera.