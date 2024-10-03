Sydney Sweeny criticized the intensity of paparazzi looking to get a picture of her.

Sweeney, who was named 'Glamour' magazine's "Woman of the Year," discussed her life, her likes, and her career. During the interview, one matter she discussed was dealing with paparazzi. According to "Glamour," Sydney Sweeney doubled down on the danger that paparazzi pose to her.

One event that Sweeney remembered was when she was at her family's Florida home when paparazzi started issuing demands. The 'Euphoria' actress recalled, "They said, 'If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I'll take pictures and then I'll leave you alone.' "

The invasion didn't stop there — Sweeney says she had to deal with social media accusations that she had called the paparazzi herself. "Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I'm in my backyard?," she asked.

Her biggest concern, however, isn't the photographers themselves but how easily her location has been made public. "When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk. Everyone knows where I am," she explained, revealing the anxiety of having strangers turning her home into a tourist spot.

On top of dealing with paparazzi, Sweeney, 27, has been the subject of constant public commentary about her body. This discourse was partly fueled by her grandparents' lighthearted remark, calling her breasts "the best tits in Hollywood." This seemingly innocent comment sparked an endless wave of opinions about the attention her body receives.

However, not all feedback has been critical. Sweeney acknowledges the positive impact she's had on some of her young fans. They've told her that she has made them feel more comfortable in their own skin, especially when it comes to body confidence.

"That means a lot to me because I really believe in empowering others and feeling powerful with your body and embracing your sexuality," she said. "And if you have boobs, great. Flaunt them."