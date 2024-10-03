Lucas Coly, a popular French-American rapper, has died.

He was 27.

Coly's manager confirmed his death on Thursday, October 3, on Instagram with a cryptic caption: "Check on your loved ones," sparking speculation that the social media star may have taken his own life.

"Rest in peace @iamlucascoly I love you bro," he wrote on Instagram. "My heart is ripped in half. Wait for me up there 🙏."

He followed up his first post with second one where he said how he has a "hole in [his] heart right now" through tears.

"Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here. There's a hole in my heart right now Lucas. We used to speak on our struggles all the time but smile for the fans. So many people hurt us again and again but we had each other. I don't know what to do now," he added. "I'd be a hypocrite if I told you not to, and I go and do the same."

He shared another post early Thursday, October 3, with a picture of him and Coly.

He captioned their photo: "My brother."

A cause of death has not been publicly shared.

Coly's manager also posted a tribute on Facebook where he said he is "not OK" and to "pray for Amber."

Amber is the late musician's girlfriend, according to 'US Weekly.' The manager claimed he was on the phone with his client just "moments before" he died. "He loved all of his fans. 2024 has been the worst year of my life. Lucas was more of a brother to me than my client."

"Amber will confirm the news when she is ready," he added in the post. "Please give her time to process and heal. When the funeral arrangements are set, I will post them here."

Coly, a French rapper, ran a YouTube channel with Amber, titled 'Lucas and Amber.' The pair often posted daily vlogs and pranks.