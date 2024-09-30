The boxing world is mourning the tragic death of professional fighter Mylik "King Mylik" Birdsong.

The boxer was shot and killed in Los Angeles on September 29.

He was 31.

The shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon, around 4:50 PM, in South Central L.A., near Watts, just a few miles south of downtown Los Angeles. According to reports from the LAPD, Birdsong was standing outside of a vehicle with his girlfriend sitting inside when a dark-colored SUV approached.

The SUV was reportedly occupied by five men, two of whom got out of the vehicle and chased Birdsong while opening fire. As Birdsong attempted to flee towards his residence, he was shot multiple times before ultimately collapsing in a driveway, per 'KTLA 5.'

First responders arrived at the scene and rushed Birdsong to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Police confirmed that Birdsong sustained seven gunshot wounds to his torso. The suspects fled the scene before authorities arrived. The investigation remains ongoing.

Birdsong, who had last fought in March, securing a unanimous decision win in Los Angeles, was widely regarded as a rising star in the welterweight division. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the boxing community, leaving fans and fellow fighters in disbelief.

The L.A. native was admired for his skill in the ring and his undefeated streak earlier in his career.

Birdsong, a talented welterweight contender with a 15-1-1 record, was the reigning World Boxing Foundation International Welterweight champion.

He had a scheduled fight set for October 26 against Gor Yeritsyan at Commerce Casino, which was to air on UFC Fight Pass.