Rich Homie Quan's cause of death revealed he died of a drug overdose.

The "Type of Way" rapper died on September 5 in his Atlanta home. He was reportedly found dead on his couch by his girlfriend after she dropped her son off to school. She claimed she did not feel his heartbeat and could not feel him breathing during a 911 call.

According to 'TMZ,' who broke the news Tuesday, he died from a fatal mix of drugs including fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine and promethazine. Per the outlet, his death was ruled an accident.

The outlet obtained the medical examiner's report that revealed the artist, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, had no signs of trauma. Toxicology results revealed THC was found in his system, although marijuana did not kill him.

'TMZ' confirmed that RHQ died after rumors first swirled online, but with no official confirmation. His family was left "devastated." He was 33.

Fellow rapper Boosie Badazz confirmed the news on Twitter, writing how he "got word" the Atlanta, Georgia, native "just OD."

Rich Homie Quan was laid to rest in Atlanta's South Fulton County on Tuesday, September 17. The celebration of life was at World Changers Church International.

'ENSTARZ' reported that his home going service was open to the public, per the rapper's father, Corey Lamar. At the funeral, his father called Quan "his best friend. When I was a kid, I made a promise to myself and to God, one question my kids will never have is who my dad is, because I had that question as a child."

"I feel I've been broken into a million pieces... but I know a Man, that will put me back together, one piece at a time, over time," Corey said during the home going service.

First look at Atlanta legend Rich Homie Quan’s celebration of life funeral service scheduled to begin at 11am 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/dk1RQSSvME — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) September 17, 2024

According to '11 Alive,' the Atlanta City Council proclaimed September 17 as 'Rich Homie Quan Memorial Day."