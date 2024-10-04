Prince William did not go to the 2024 Paris Olympics for a heartwarming reason.

Royals, A-listers, and tens of thousands of fans flocked to the French capital this summer to support their country's representatives at the international sporting event.

Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, represented the British royal family and supported Team Great Britain at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Prince of Wales, who's had to ramp up his royal duties amid his father King Charles and wife Kate Middleton's respective cancer treatments, failed to make an appearance, raising questions among royal watchers.

Prince William finally cleared the air regarding his absence during a chat with some British Olympians and Paralympians at the re-opening of the Birtley Community Pool in Tyne and Wear, England, on Thursday.

Asked by Olympic swimmer Tom Dean whether or not he attended the Paris Games, Prince William said he had been eager to go but ultimately chose not to in order to protect his wife, The Princess of Wales, Hello! reported.

The future king recalled watching an interview by Olympic champion Adam Peaty, who was also at the event, about testing positive for COVID-19 at the Paris Olympics.

Prince William said he realized that going to Paris could result in him bringing home the virus and potentially exposing the immunocompromised Kate, who was still undergoing chemotherapy at the time, to COVID-19.

"Adam very kindly reminded me that that was still a thing!" he told the swimmer.

However, Prince William said he still had a blast watching the Olympics on television with his wife and their three children.

"But we watched the whole thing," he shared. "We were glued to it every day."

The Princess of Wales announced in March that she was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer following her abdominal surgery.

However, last month, she revealed that she had completed her cancer treatment and was now focused on remaining cancer-free.

She has since returned to work and met a teen girl diagnosed with cancer at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.