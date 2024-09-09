Kate Middleton shared an update after completing chemotherapy in a vulnerable video released by Kensington Palace Monday.

In the emotional video, Kate called this year "incredibly tough," explaining how "life as you know it can change in an instant."

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she said, nearly six months after revealing she had an unspecified form of cancer.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," Kate said at the time in a prior recorded message. "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," the Princess of Wales said, adding how her "cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."

In her latest video message, Kate, who has been out of the public eye for much of this year, could be seen walking in a forest, driving a car, and spending time with her family; Prince William and their children, Prince George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything," Kate said in the voiceover.

According to 'BBC,' Kate will attend only a few engagements this year, which could include her annual Christmas carol concert.

Kate attended the Trooping the Colour — a parade celebrating the official birthday of the British monarch in June. In a statement ahead of the event, she revealed how she's "not out of the woods yet," has "good days and bad days" but is "making good progress."