Will Smith opened up about his son Trey's birth, and, at its memory, was moved to tears.

Will Smith recently opened up about his first experience as a parent during an event called 'An Evening with Will Smith' at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on October 3. Reflecting on the birth of his son, Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III, in November 1992, the actor became emotional. He described it as "probably one of the most terrifying times of my life," according to "PEOPLE."

Trey was born during the second season of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' when Smith was just 24 years old. "I cannot tell you what it was like bringing that child home on that first night and realizing that he was my responsibility." Smith, who also has two children with Jada Pinkett-Smith, expressed gratitude for how Trey has turned out, saying, "He's cool now, thank God – he's going to be 32 this year."

The actor admitted that fatherhood "shook me to my core," recounting how his own critical thoughts of his father came rushing back. "I remember that first night. I can't even talk about it. Because I had talked so crazy about my father and all the stuff my father didn't do. And then I was like, 'Oh no, it is my turn now.'"

Smith also shared a powerful moment from that time, explaining how he made a heartfelt promise to Trey: "I just fell down on my knees and I made one of the most hardcore promises ever made to a human being. That I was going to do everything I could do to be a good daddy to you." He later performed his song 'Just the Two of Us,' which was written about his relationship with Trey, wiping away tears as he reflected on their bond.

Amusingly, Smith compared the overwhelming experience of his son's birth to setting up a complex TV. "His mother's water broke, Sheree's water broke and I had just opened my TV... I needed a thousand pages of information to get this TV set up," he joked. "Cedars-Sinai sent me home with a baby and not even a pamphlet."

In addition to the touching personal moments, Smith performed several hits during the event, including "Summertime," "Getting Jiggy Wit It," and the iconic 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' theme song, with his mother Caroline Bright, 87, in attendance.