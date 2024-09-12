Jada Pinkett Smith's recent social media post is adding fuel to the fire of rumors she is separated from Will Smith.

In the post, posted Sept. 2, Pinkett Smith is encouraging women to pursue relationships based on personal desire, rather than feeling pressured by societal expectations. The 'Girls Trip' actress challenged the patriarchal idea that marriage defines a woman's worth.

Pinkett Smith has long spoken about the Divine Feminine — a feminine aspect of the divine power that connects and binds the Earth, and continues to do so, even amid ongoing speculation about her marriage to Will Smith.

Despite revealing in recent years that she and Will have been separated since 2016, the two have not legally divorced, leaving fans curious about the current state of their relationship.

"A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone. And if he does... he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or... she is not worthy," the post read. The 52-year-old further rejected the notion that women are powerless without a man, highlighting the spiritual strength of the feminine.

"We need not bond in fear. You ... are ... greatness," she reportedly wrote in the caption. The post sparked significant engagement, with over 24,000 interactions, and comments both praising and critiquing her message.

Some users speculated that it was a sign that Jada is moving on from the 'Bad Boys: Ride of Die' superstar. Jada liked several supportive responses, according to 'Atlanta Black Star.'

While some fans felt inspired by her words, others expressed criticism, particularly in light of her past revelations about her "entanglement" with August Alsina.

This isn't the first time the Baltimore, Maryland, native has posted on social media which led to speculation about her marriage.

The mom of two posted a carousel featuring a selfie with turquoise waters in the background, a video of her jet skiing with an unknown man, and a serene ocean sunset on September 1.

"Summer is coming to an end and my heart has been blooming in so many ways. Can't wait to share. Till then...I'm just embracing the last of the summer vibez," she captioned the post.

Curiosity was piqued when someone asked about the man behind her on the jet ski, "Is that Will?"

The man's identity remains unknown, but per social media followers, he does not resemble her 55-year-old husband.