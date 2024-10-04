At his club in Las Vegas, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is facing legal trouble after allegedly slapping a stripper.

A group of exotic dancers has initiated legal action against the retired boxer, claiming he failed to provide adequate wages, according to 'The New York Times.' The lawsuit, submitted to the Clark County District Court, represents dancers employed at Girl Collection, a Las Vegas strip club owned by Mayweather and his sister Deltricia Howard. One dancer alleges the 47-year-old slapped her when she inquired about her pay on April 23, 2023.

The dancers assert they were misclassified as independent contractors rather than employees, leading to their non-receipt of minimum wage for hours worked. The suit alleges that Mayweather and Howard compelled the dancers to pay fees and a portion of their tips to other staff members, which constitutes a breach of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The lawsuit claims that Mayweather "often decides how much of the dancers' tips will be retained by the club for a given shift."

Matthew Thomson, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, stated that text message exchanges with Mayweather indicate his active role in organizing dancers' schedules and establishing operational standards at the club. He remarked, "We believe strongly that Girl Collection was exploiting the entertainers and violating state and federal wage laws, and that Mayweather played a direct role in all of this."

The lawsuit seeks back pay and damages while aiming for a legal determination that the dancers are employees instead of independent contractors.

At 47, Mayweather is recognized as one of the greatest boxers in modern history, having retired in 2017 with an undefeated record of 50-0 after his victory over Conor McGregor.

Mayweather has a documented history of violence against women, including a 2003 misdemeanor battery conviction after two women alleged he punched them at a nightclub. He served two months in jail in 2012 for domestic battery following an incident involving his ex-girlfriend in 2010. A civil lawsuit in 2014 from a former fiancée accusing him of physical abuse was dropped in 2021.