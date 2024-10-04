Former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones has reiterated her claim that the band was actually a prostitution ring.

Back in 2017, Kaya Jones took to Twitter claiming that well-known band The Pussycat Dolls was a prostitution ring. Now in 2024, in light of the allegations rising against Diddy, she has doubled down on her stance. Now, the performer has shared new tweets, enforcing her stance and discussing her decision to leave the group.

In one Tweet, she emphasized the severity of the abuse she was enduring. "How bad was it? Bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, bandmates, & a 13 million dollar record deal," she stated. Jones originally departed from the Pussycat Dolls in 2004 and has since been vocal about the negative aspects of her time with the group.

I’ve been telling you all for years. Every post I’ve seen about Diddy just makes me upset. Are you listening now? Theres always bad people and good people in every business. There’s still many good people. I myself am actively trying to change our industry. I can’t wait to share… pic.twitter.com/e782vHa3v6 — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) October 2, 2024

Jones has been seeking to bring public attention to these issues for some time according to "Page Six." Jones also highlighted her repeated attempts to raise awareness of these issues, stating,"In 2004 I told Hollywood executives, 2005-2006 I told press. In 2011 I spoke up again. Hope you can hear me now Media in 2017! Way to go."

Here you go @elonmusk I’ve been speaking since 2017. No one listened. https://t.co/jjAN56p6nG — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) October 3, 2024

In 2017, she made headlines when she publicly discussed her allegations, but according to Jones, her warnings largely went unheard. Recently, she reposted a 2017 "Page Six" article about her comments in response to Elon Musk's post addressing Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged misconduct. "Here you go @elonmusk, I've been speaking since 2017. No one listened," Jones remarked.

While Diddy has no direct ties to the Pussycat Dolls, Jones resurfaced her allegations following his arrest on charges of sex trafficking, prostitution, and racketeering. In response to Musk's post about Combs, Jones questioned the music industry's complicity, asking, "How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?"

The Pussycat Dolls, along with their founder Robin Antin, have staunchly denied Jones' claims. Antin described them as "disgusting, ridiculous lies." Nicole Scherzinger, the group's lead singer, and other members also refuted the accusations, noting that comparing their roles to a prostitution ring "undermines everything we worked hard to achieve."