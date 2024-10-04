Saoirse Ronan tried to win the role of Luna Lovegood on the "Harry Potter" series.

This was the revelation she shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" during her appearance on the Oct. 3 episode. When asked if she regretted not being able to play a particular role, Ronan revealed that she actually auditioned for the quirky Ravenclaw.

"It was like the Irish character, so they got everyone Irish in, like half Ireland come and audition," she said.

However, Ronan already knew that she was not going to get the role due to her being too young. Still, she admitted that auditioning for and eventually losing the role stayed with her over the years.

Despite the loss, she shared that she was able to read out a scene.

"It was the coolest thing ever," the four-time Oscar nominee commented.

The role of Luna Lovegood eventually went to then-newcomer Evanna Lynch. Lynch made her first appearance in "Harry Potter and Order of the Phoenix," which came out in 2007. Lynch went on to play the Ravenclaw until the end of the movie series.

That same year, a film Ronan starred in, "Atonement," came out. The film, which starred Keira Knightley, earned Ronan the first of her four Oscar nominations at the young age of 13.

Elsewhere in her interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Ronan addressed rumors that she has been asked to take part in Greta Gerwig's "Chronicles of Narnia" reboot.

"She hasn't asked me yet," "The Lovely Bones" actress candidly said, adding that the director is "wrapped up in writing" the reboot at the moment.

Ronan also brought up that she was supposed to play a "weird" Barbie in Gerwig's movie "Barbie," which came out in 2023.

"It was supposed to be in 'Barbie,'" she said to Kimmel. "She [Gerwig] had asked me to be in that."

Ronan's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" interview can be found below.