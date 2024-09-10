A search for the cast of a new 'Harry Potter' series is reportedly underway.

According to 'Variety,' HBO has finally opened a new casting call for the search to find the next Harry, Ron, and Hermione for a highly-anticipated TV series.

Per the entertainment hub, fans spotted the search trending across social media Monday, before HBO confirmed the authenticity of the announcement.

"We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting," the announcement stated. "For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated."

An open casting call has been announced for the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione in the upcoming series adaptation of ‘HARRY POTTER.’



Filming is set to begin next year.



In addition to the casting being proudly open to all backgrounds, the call seeks children between the ages of 9 and 11 who are residents of the U.K. and Ireland. The ad reads that casting directors are open to all races and gender identities.

Aspiring 'Harry Potter' actors should submit two short self-tapes for consideration.

"Please prepare a short poem or story of your choosing. It can be from your favorite book, a poem that you love, a monologue from a play or something you've created yourself. Please, nothing from 'Harry Potter'," they specified. "Please use your own accent. 30 seconds maximum!"

Additional details include: "A short video telling us a bit about yourself, including your date of birth, height and where you live. In addition, please describe any family member, friend or pet that you are particularly close to. Please use your own accent. One minute maximum."

The media outlet reported that the deadline to submit is October 31, as the announcement states the show will film in the U.K. throughout 2025 and 2026. The series will be released some time in 2026.

'Succession' producer Francesca Gardiner is set to show run and executive produce the series. The show's fellow alum Mark Mylod is also set to executive produce and direct multiple episodes.

