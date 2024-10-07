Sean "Diddy" Combs' mother has come to her son's defense amid the sex trafficking and sexual abuse against him.

Almost a month after Diddy was arrested in New York City, Janice Smalls Combs released a statement calling out the "public lynching" of her son before he could face trial for the charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the statement sent by her lawyer to several news outlets, including Page Six, Janice claimed that Diddy's case was nothing more than a "narrative created out of lies."

She said she was heartbroken and in agony seeing "the world turn against" Diddy because of "lies and misconceptions" and before he could get the opportunity to "share his side" of the story and "prove his innocence."

Janice acknowledged that the Bad Boy Records founder "has made mistakes," including denying being violent with a former girlfriend.

She referenced the surveillance footage that surfaced earlier this year showing Diddy beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016. After CNN published the video, the record executive publicly apologized for his behavior.

Janice insisted that her son not being entirely truthful about the 2016 incident does not mean he's guilty of the other claims against him.

She pointed out that many individuals have been wrongfully convicted because of past actions and because they "didn't fit the image of what this society considers to be a 'good person.'"

According to Diddy's mother, the rapper's accusers were allegedly seeking "financial gain" with their lawsuits, echoing previous comments made by her son and his lawyers.

Janice went on to blast the numerous individuals who have accused Diddy of sexual assault, claiming that their "false allegations" are undermining trust in real victims.

She also claimed that prosecutors built their case against her son upon "lies."

"My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side," Janice wrote. "I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated."

Diddy, who was recently hit with a wave of 120 new sexual assault allegations, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintained his innocence.

He remains jailed in Brooklyn while awaiting trial.