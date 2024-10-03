Jeff Wittek has come forward with his own Diddy party story.

Diddy's infamous parties began to be called into question after the disgraced record executive was hit with several sexual assault and sex trafficking lawsuits. The chatter surrounding his gatherings further ramped up when he was arrested last month, and his indictment accused him of organizing sex parties called "freak-offs."

Old clips of stars such as Ashton Kutcher and Khloé Kardashian talking about attending a Diddy party have since resurfaced and gone viral, though it is unclear which celebrities participated in these so-called freak-offs.

One of the latest celebrities to talk about their experience at a bash thrown by the Bad Boy Records founder was Wittek, who claimed he saw scantily clad women and people having sex at a "Diddy lingerie sex party" he allegedly attended around 2010.

During Sunday's episode of his podcast "Jeff FM," Wittek alleged that it was "a 'freak off' party in Miami at a mansion that was like eight stories high," where the higher the floor "the weirder s**t was."

The comedian and YouTuber claimed that he managed to score an invite to the party through an ex-girlfriend who appeared in one of Diddy's music videos.

According to Wittek, his then-girlfriend had brought him to the set of the music video shoot, but Diddy allegedly did not appear happy that he had tagged along.

Wittek said he stayed for the entire shoot and got invited to the after-party, which he initially expected to be just like any other Hollywood bash.

However, the podcaster said he only realized the party was going to be wilder than anything he'd experienced before after his girlfriend and her friend attended the gathering wearing lingerie that left nothing to the imagination.

He alleged that he witnessed "live sex" during the party but did not participate.

"They were like, 'You don't understand these Diddy parties,'" Wittek claimed. "And I did not understand because I saw live sex happen that night and that's the first time I've ever seen that happen in my life."

"Did I partake? No, but I got f**king drunk there and it's just crazy," he continued.

Wittek's claims remain unconfirmed. He did not say whether he saw any illegal behavior during the event.

In his indictment, Diddy was accused of abusing and coercing people into participating in the alleged drug-fueled orgies.

"Combs subjected victims to physical, emotional, and verbal abuse to cause the victims to engage in Freak Offs," the indictment stated, according to Page Six.

"Combs maintained control over his victims through, among other things, physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support, and by other coercive means, including tracking their whereabouts, dictating the victims' appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing, and supplying them with controlled substances," it continued.

The rapper was also recently accused of sexually assaulting 120 people, 25 of whom said they were minors at the time of the alleged incident.

Diddy has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution.

He was ordered to remain in jail until his trial.