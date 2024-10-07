GRAMMY Award winner Cissy Houston has passed away at the age of 91.

The celebrated gospel singer and mother of the late Whitney Houston was in her home when she died. She passed away from Alzheimer's Disease. She leaves behind her an impressive creative legacy that many will remember. Her death was first announced by "AP."

She leaves behind many loved ones. Her daughter-in-law Pat Houston shared in a statement, "Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss the matriarch of our family. Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts."

Cissy had just recently celebrated her 91st birthday. She was born on September 30, 1933, in Newark, New Jersey, according to "The History Makers." Cissy's musical journey began in the church, where her powerful voice quickly garnered attention. She became a pivotal figure in gospel music, known for her emotional delivery and vocal prowess.

Her career took off in the 1960s when she joined the renowned gospel group The Sweet Inspirations. The ensemble provided backup vocals for numerous iconic artists, including Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley, solidifying their place in music history. Cissy's work as a session singer showcased her versatility and earned her respect in the industry.

In 1998, she won a GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Gospel Album for 'He Leadeth Me,' a testament to her dedication to gospel music. Throughout her career, Cissy released several solo albums, including "Cissy Houston" and "The Truth Is," which featured her rich voice and deep emotional connections to her songs.

Houston raised her daughter Whitney, who would go on to become one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Cissy played a significant role in nurturing Whitney's talent, guiding her through the complexities of the music business. Despite the challenges they faced, including Whitney's struggles with addiction, Cissy remained a steadfast support for her daughter until her untimely passing in 2012.

Cissy's influence extended beyond her immediate family. She was a mentor to many up-and-coming artists and was known for her warm spirit and generosity.