It seems legendary fitness coach and instructor Richard Simmons stayed true to himself — even in the process of his burial.

The beloved fitness guru's brother, Lenny Simmons, revealed that Simmons was buried in his iconic and instantly recognizable workout ensemble during a eulogy he gave while celebrating his brother's life at St. Louis Cathedral on Saturday in New Orleans.

The late fitness instructor's family in attendance confirmed the workout-lover's ensemble, in addition to sharing a heartfelt message obtained by 'ABC News.'

"I want to let you all in on a little secret: Richard is wearing his tank top and shorts underneath his clothes just in case God's final plan for him is to get all the angels and saints in Heaven into shape," Lenny told listeners.

"Richard Simmons will forever be 'Sweating with the Holies,' he added.

The instructor's brother called his eulogy 'God's Plan For Richard Simmons: A Tribute,' laying out the way the star was always searching for a way to touch the world and help others.

"If you are a person of faith, you believe that God has a plan for all of us. Sometimes his plans take a while to happen," Lenny said.

Lenny detailed that the family lost his brother the day after his 76th birthday, on July 13.

"I lost my only brother, but all of you lost a friend, a teacher and a motivator," he stated. "We are all so grateful and humbled for the outpouring of love and support that you are giving my brother."

'ENSTARZ' reported that the unexpected death of the fitness lover was a "shock" to the family, as the energetic 76-year-old was still "excited" about upcoming ventures.