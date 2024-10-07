Jessica Alba has announced her endorsement for Kamala Harris in Arizona ahead of early voting.

Voters gathered together for a campaign event located in south Phoenix in support of Democratic candidate Harris. Several celebs were in attendance — including 'Honey' actress, Jessica Alba — who maintained that it's "not fun" just to get by economically.

Alba believes that team Harris and Tim Walz have the ability to uplift the country, citing her promise to provide an "opportunity economy."

"[This] means so much to me because I want my kids to live in a country that reflects our values," Alba began in the video clip which surfaced on Twitter, now x, October 6. "I grew up in a working class family — my parents living paycheck to paycheck, several jobs each. And...it's not that fun just to get by.

Actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba in Phoenix today: “Kamala Harris promises an opportunity economy where we won’t just get by but thrive.” pic.twitter.com/dqwZZNMSDl — Victor Calderón (@ByVicCalderon) October 6, 2024

"Kamala Harris promises an opportunity economy. Where, we're not just gonna' get by anymore. We're gonna' thrive. All of us deserve a chance," she concluded in the viral clip, which gained a whopping 1.5 million views within 24 hours.

Fans quickly responded in the comment section, flooding the space with discussions regarding economic opportunity and shared skepticism surrounding who the best candidate is and why.

One fan's blunt response earned him over 40K views, asking: "Does anybody know what an opportunity economy is?" The question drove the thread to speculate various points of views, including: "Yeah, it's where illegals and criminals get everything and Americans get squat."

Does anybody know what an opportunity economy is? — Danny Ice Cold (@danielroyyyy) October 7, 2024

"An opportunity for everyone to be equally poor," a second poked. Despite the overwhelming cynicism in the comment section, many had a positive outlook on the matter as well.

"An Opportunity Economy refers to an economic system or environment where opportunities for growth, entrepreneurship, and upward mobility are accessible to a broad segment of the population," an engaged fan penned. "It's an economy that focuses on directly giving everyone the opportunity to participate and thrive via incentives," another wrote.

Other celebs present at the political event hosted on October 6 include Kerry Washington, 47, Glenn Close, 77, and Michael Ealy, 51. Representative Jasmine Crockett was in attendance, as well as Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

'ENSTARZ' reported on legendary actress Sally Field, who broke her silence on her harrowing experience as she endured falling victim to dangerous methods in order to receive access to an abortion at just 17 years old.

The actress — who revealed she still feels shame around her story due to growing up in the 50s with the stigma — wrote in the caption that her story is the fundamental reason she is urging the public to "pay attention" to this election.

"It's one of the reasons why so many of us are supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," she declared.