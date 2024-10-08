Doc Harris, the iconic voice behind the English narration of 'Dragon Ball Z,' has passed away.

He was 76.

Harris, whose real name is Gilbert Auchinleck, was renowned for his work as the narrator for over 200 episodes of the beloved anime series from 1996 to 2003. His passing was reported by 'Broadcast Dialogue' on Monday, October 7, following complications after a minor surgery he underwent last month.

Harris gained widespread recognition for his distinctive voice and memorable narration.

Fans fondly recalled his closing line, "We'll see you next time on Dragon Ball Z," which became synonymous with the show's cliffhangers.

One fan on Reddit paid tribute to Harris, saying, "His voice was the only thing that could make the phrase sending someone to 'another dimension' instead of killing them actually sound epic." His contributions to the show helped shape the experience for English-speaking audiences and left a lasting impression on generations of fans.

Harris began his career under the name Gilbert Auchinleck but adopted the moniker Doc Harris during his time as a disc jockey in Vancouver in the 1960s and 1970s. He later transitioned into voice acting, where he built an impressive portfolio.

In addition to his work on 'Dragon Ball Z,' Harris lent his voice to various cartoons, video games, and even a guest appearance on 'The X-Files.'

Among his other notable credits, Harris narrated 'Captain N: The Game Master' and provided voice work for 'My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic.' His role as the 'Dragon Ball Z' narrator was eventually passed to Kyle Hebert, who also voiced the character Gohan in later episodes.

As fans mourn Harris's passing, 'Dragon Ball' nostalgia continues with the upcoming release of 'Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero,' a new fighting game scheduled for October 11, 2024.