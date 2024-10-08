Lisa Marie Presley uncovered some shocking details regarding Michael Jackson's love life, and even provided a glimpse into their romance.

According to reports, hundreds of hours worth of tapes have finally been revealed through Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, who sought to use the content to create the upcoming memoir, 'From Here To The Great Unknown.'

In the book — which Presley reportedly asked her daughter to help her finish before she died in 2022 — made the shocking admission that Jackson was still a virgin at the age of 35 when she was 26 years old.

"He told me he was still a virgin," Presley recalled in the book, per 'Page Six.'

"I think he had kissed Tatum O'Neal, and he'd had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn't been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened.

"I was terrified, because I didn't want to make the wrong move," Presley wrote of her "Thriller" beau, who often appeared timid in the public eye. "When he decided to first kiss me, he just did it. He was instigating everything."

"The physical stuff started happening, which I was shocked at. I had thought that maybe we wouldn't do anything until we got married, but he said, 'I'm not waiting!' "

Presley — the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley — also dropped a shocking revelation about how she actually felt about the superstar, as the media often questioned the authenticity of their union, whether they've kissed, touched, or gone any further due to Jackson's concealed personal life.

When I read her interview, I honestly think Lisa was one of the people who knew Michael the most. Yes, good and bad not just good. pic.twitter.com/q3M9zHEdLG — . (@jacksonslayin) August 25, 2023

"I was actually so happy. I've never been that happy again," she said of dating Jackson, which took place from 1994 to 1996.

The "Remember the Time" star allegedly proposed to Presley over the phone during a heartfelt phone call back in 1993. The two tied the knot during a private ceremony in the tropics of the Dominican Republic in May 1994.

Read more: Eve Recalls Janet Jackson Saving Her Life With This Concoction After Being Drugged At A VMAs Party

In June 1995, Presley appeared in Jackson's "You Are Not Alone" music video. The following year in January, Presley filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to 'CNN,' the Gary, Indiana, native's make-up artist, Karen Faye, later claimed that Jackson had originally planned to divorce Presley first but had relented after Presley allegedly begged him not to. Presley filed for divorce the next day.

Presley died on January 12, 2023, after she suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. She was 54.

Less than three weeks before his concert residency was due to begin in London — with all sold-out concerts, Jackson died from cardiac arrest, caused by a propofol and benzodiazepine overdose on June 25, 2009. He was 50 years old.

The head-turning memoir, 'From Here To The Great Unknown,' is set to become available on Amazon October 8.