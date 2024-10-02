Amazon has pulled Kim Porter's alleged tell-all memoir off the site Tuesday amid ongoing controversy regarding its contents.

The book — which publisher Chris Todd has claimed contain Porter's very own words — has been taken down amid harsh criticism regarding the book's authenticity.

Porter's book, "KIM'S LOST WORDS: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side," released on Amazon September 6, rose to the No. 1 spot on the site's bestseller list.

The 'Associated Press' released a statement by an Amazon spokesperson, who stated that they've caught wind of disputes regarding the 60-page paperback book.

"We were made aware of a dispute regarding this title and have notified the publisher," an Amazon spokesperson said, per the news outlet. "The book is not currently available for sale in our store."

Todd — a Los Angeles producer who claims the book has information Porter stored on a flash drive — released the unauthorized memoir under the pseudonym "Jamal T. Millwood." He was credited as a co-writer alongside Porter.

That's not all. This book has been attacked from more than one angle, including musician Al B. Sure!— real name Albert Joseph Brown III — who sent a cease-and-desist regarding contents in the book. The "Nite and Day" crooner was married to the late model from 1989 to 1990 and had one son together, Quincy Brown.

Brown released a joint statement on behalf of himself and his siblings on Instagram, expressing concern with the unauthorized memoir and unruly rumors involving their late mother and Diddy, his adopted father — who is currently being held without bail while awaiting trial.

"We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship, as well as about our mom's tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out," the post began — which has received over 100K likes in under 10 hours upon its posting.

"Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue," Quincy, 33, clarified. "She did not and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called "friend" speaking on behalf of our mom or family is not a friend. Nor do they have her best interest at heart."

The Bad Boy Entertainment founder was entering the Park Hyatt New York hotel in midtown Manhattan along with a crew of several men before he was placed into cuffs and arrested on September 16.