Rapper DDG announced he will not date anymore after he broke up with his ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey.

The rapper and YouTuber recently stirred social media when he announced his split from the 'The Little Mermaid' star on Instagram.

After clarifying his stance multiple times over the past week, DDG took to Instagram Live on Monday, October 7th, according to 'Hot New Hip Hop,' to share his thoughts on his future — particularly regarding relationships.

Read more: DDG Announces Halle Bailey Split Less Than 1 Year After They Welcomed Son

"I am not dating anyone," he stated plainly. "I don't have a potential girlfriend, nor do I even think about that. I don't plan on getting into another at all... I am not finna get a new girlfriend."

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., also discussed his reluctance to find himself in a challenging family situation, expressing his disdain having "multiple baby mamas."

However, when it came to Halle Bailey, DDG made an exception. He admitted that he'd be open to reconciling with her, citing the fact that they share a family together. His next remark took some of his fans by surprise, as he shared plans to pick up his son, Halo, immediately after the livestream, even though he was the one who initially announced the breakup.

The split also caught the attention of media personality Joe Budden, who criticized DDG, 26, on his podcast.

In response, DDG didn't hold back. He shot back with strong comments, accusing Budden of being a "deadbeat dad," and questioning Budden's sexuality. The "I'm Geekin" rapper even went as far as to suggest that people only watched Budden's show 'Everyday Struggle' because of DJ Akademiks, not Budden himself.

On Instagram, DDG wrote that him separating from Bailey was the "best" path forward for both of them. He went on to say that he and Bailey, 24, remain "best friends" and still "adore each other."

Bailey has not confirmed the split or addressed his post as of this writing.