Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG have called it quits after two years of dating.

The two stars still appeared loved up when they enjoyed a family vacation with their son Halo in Italy this summer. Given this, fans are understandably shocked when DDG suddenly revealed Thursday that he and Bailey have broken up just months after they welcomed their first child together.

The YouTube star revealed on his Instagram Stories that he and Bailey made the difficult decision to split after "much reflection and heartfelt conversations."

The rapper wrote that they believe going their separate ways is the "best" path forward for both of them.

He went on to say that he and Bailey remain "best friends" and still "adore each other."

He ended his message with a plea for "understanding and support" from fans during this time.

Bailey has not confirmed the split or addressed his post as of this writing.

The news received mixed reactions on X, formerly Twitter, where some expressed sadness over the split and others celebrated it.

"My heart actually just broke into itty bitty pieces," one supporter commented.

"Breakups are always tough. Hopefully, they both find happiness and peace moving forward," another sympathetic X user wrote.

A third commenter wrote, "I hate this so much. Halle deserves so much better. She's such a sweet girly."

On the other hand, a different user tweeted: "Halle is finally free."

Another claimed they "saw this coming."