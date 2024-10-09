Aaron Taylor-Johnson is celebrating his stepdaughter Jessie's 18th birthday.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old actor took to Instagram Stories to wish his "babygirl" a happy birthday with a sweet tribute.

Taylor-Johnson shared rare photos of him with his stepdaughter, one showing a much younger Jessie and another taken more recently.

The throwback image, which featured Taylor-Johnson holding his young stepdaughter close, was captioned: "Happy Birthday BabyGirl [heart emojis]."

The second snap was a selfie showing the "Bullet Train" star with an arm wrapped around the teen as they posed for the photo on a grassy lawn.

"18 now...still my baby girl," he captioned the picture.

Taylor-Johnson has helped raise Jessie and her sister Angelica, 26, since tying the knot with their mother, Sam Taylor-Johnson, 57, in 2012.

Sam also paid tribute to her daughter via Instagram on Tuesday.

In her post, she shared several photos of Jessie through the years, including images of her posing with horses and their dog.

Some of the snaps featured the mother-daughter duo cuddling up, while a different photo showed Jessie holding up a surfboard much taller than herself.

"18 [heart emoji] My darling Phoenix [heart emoji] Happy Birthday," the British director wrote. "You are everything and more. I love you. I am so proud to be your Mummy."

Angelica and Jessie are Sam's daughters from her previous marriage with ex-husband Jay Jopling.

After she remarried, Sam and Taylor-Johnson welcomed two daughters of their own, Wylda, 14, and Romy, 12.

Earlier this year, the "Anna Karenina" actor sparked rumors that he and Sam were heading for divorce after he was seen out and about without his wedding ring.

However, Taylor-Johnson seemingly debunked the split rumors when he posted a series of photos of him with Sam on Instagram.

"Little [getaway]," he wrote alongside their vacation photos.

Taylor-Johnson's post included a snap of him and his wife cozying up by the sea as well as photos of the actor having fun doing hilarious poses behind a bunch of plants.