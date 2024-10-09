The woman accusing Garth Brooks of sexual assault has criticized him for revealing her identity as he pursues legal action for damages tied to her accusations.

In a statement issued to 'Us Weekly' on Tuesday, October 8, the accuser's legal team claimed Brooks, 62, "just revealed his true self." This response came shortly after Brooks filed a complaint accusing the woman of attempting to "shakedown" the singer, prompting his legal action to "preserve his reputation [and] establish the truth."

The accuser's legal team, which includes Douglas H. Wigdor, Jeanne M. Christensen, and Hayley Baker, argued that Brooks named the alleged victim out of "spite." Their statement read, "Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him." They also mentioned they will seek maximum sanctions against Brooks.

Brooks' complaint, submitted to the District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi Northern Division, outlines his argument that his name became public while awaiting the judge's approval for filing the case under pseudonyms. His original filing identified him as "John Doe" and the accuser as "Jane Roe" to protect both parties' privacy.

The country singer further alleged that his accuser publicly disclosed his identity just 48 hours after filing her opposition. In response, Brooks refiled his complaint, naming both himself and the accuser. He also claimed that the accusations surfaced after he refused the accuser's demands for salaried employment and medical benefits. According to Brooks, she threatened to file her "fabricated allegations" if he didn't pay her millions of dollars.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, arguing the accusations caused emotional distress and damaged his reputation. He maintains that the allegations made by his former hairstylist, who worked for him in 2019, are false.

In her lawsuit, the accuser alleged the "Friends in Low Places" singer sent her explicit messages and made inappropriate comments about having a threesome with his wife, Trisha Yearwood. Brooks continues to deny all accusations.